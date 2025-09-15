Assam: PM Modi Laid Foundations of 3 Projects Worth Rs 6,300 Crore

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtomi in the Assamese sacred month of Bhado, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for three transformative projects in Assam at Mangaldai on Sunday, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 6,300 crore. These include the 119-km Guwahati Ring Road, connecting Guwahati with Darrang, Kamrup, and Morigaon at a cost of Rs 4,530 crore; a 3-km, six-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River linking Kuruwa in Darrang to Narengi in Guwahati for Rs 1,200 crore; and the 430-bed, seven-storey Darrang Medical College and Hospital in Mangaldai, along with a BSc Nursing College and a general nursing and midwifery (GNM) school, costing Rs 570 crore.

The ceremony took place at the project site in Block Chowk, Bangalagarh, near Mangaldai, attended by over one lakh people despite inclement weather.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasised that the double-engine government was committed to positioning Assam as a growth engine for India. "These projects, worth approximately Rs 6,500 crore, reflect our dedication to this vision," he said. He congratulated the people of Assam for the new medical college, bridge, and ring road, underscoring their role in making Assam a hub for connectivity and healthcare. "Rapid connectivity is vital for regional development, and our government is focused on enhancing infrastructure across the Northeast," Modi added, highlighting advancements in road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, including 5G and broadband. These improvements, he noted, have simplified daily life, boosted business, and expanded tourism, creating new opportunities for Assam's youth.

Modi contrasted the current government's achievements with the past, noting that in 60-65 years of Congress rule, only three bridges were built over the Brahmaputra, whereas six major bridges have been constructed in the last decade alone. The Kuruwa-Narengi bridge, he said, will drastically reduce travel time between Guwahati and Darrang, saving time and money while easing traffic congestion. He added that the Guwahati Ring Road, connecting five national highways, two state highways, one airport, three railway stations, and an inland water terminal, would create Assam's first seamless multi-modal connectivity network, bypassing the city to reduce urban congestion.

The Prime Minister emphasised long-term planning, referencing next-generation GST reforms announced from the Red Fort. In healthcare, he highlighted the expansion of AIIMS and medical colleges nationwide, noting that India's medical colleges have doubled in the last 11 years, matching the total built in the previous 60-65 years. In Assam, the number of medical colleges has grown from six before 2014 to 24 with the addition of Darrang Medical College. PM Modi also announced a goal to add one lakh new medical seats nationwide in the next four to five years.

Describing Assam as a land of patriots with a rich history of resisting foreign invaders and contributing to the freedom struggle, Modi recalled the Pothorughat peasant uprising near the event site. He praised Mangaldai as a symbol of Assam's cultural and historical pride, expressing gratitude for addressing the gathering on this sacred land.

During the speech, PM Modi paused twice to acknowledge a youth displaying a portrait and a differently-abled youth delivering a letter.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia also addressed the mammoth rally in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others.

