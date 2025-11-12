Assam Police Arrest Five for Spreading Inflammatory Posts on Delhi Blast

Guwahati: In a swift crackdown on hate speech and online provocation, the Assam Police have arrested five individuals from different districts for posting offensive and inflammatory remarks on social media following the Delhi blast that occurred near Red Fort on Monday, November 10, evening. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mattiur Rahman (Darrang), Hassan Ali Mondal (Goalpara), Abdul Latif (Chirang), Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup), and Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon). Officials said that the accused had shared objectionable content and derogatory remarks related to the tragic incident, which claimed several lives and triggered widespread concern across the nation.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrests through a post on X (formerly Twitter), reiterating the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and communal harmony. He stated that the Assam Police will continue to take “swift and firm action against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror.”

The Delhi blast, which took place around 7 p.m. on Monday, November 10, near the Red Fort area, has drawn strong condemnation nationwide. As investigative agencies continue to probe the incident, several states have heightened vigilance against misinformation and provocative online activity.

A senior police officer from Assam said the arrests were made after monitoring social media platforms and identifying posts that could incite communal tension. The individuals are being questioned, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise restraint and act responsibly online, warning that any attempt to disturb public order through digital platforms will invite strict legal consequences