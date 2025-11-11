Assam's Indigenous Tribals to Receive Land Ownership Under Basundhara Scheme: CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major initiative to secure land rights for the state’s indigenous tribal communities, granting them ownership of up to 50 bighas under the government’s flagship Basundhara scheme.

Speaking at a public event, Sarma said that needy tribal families living on government land would soon be given permanent ownership documents to ensure their security and dignity. “Even if our indigenous tribal communities live on government land, we can grant them ownership of up to 50 bighas under the land rights provisions through the Basundhara scheme. If there are two adult males in a family who are married, we can give 50 bighas to each,” he stated.

The Chief Minister added that the Basundhara scheme aims to resolve land disputes and formalise ownership for landless families. He said that thousands of indigenous people have already benefited from the issuance of land pattas, which provide legal recognition and protection from eviction.

Sarma asserted that the government’s goal is to ensure that every indigenous family in Assam has a rightful claim to land ownership. The decision is expected to have a significant socio-economic impact, particularly in rural and forest-dwelling tribal areas, where communities have historically lived without official land titles.

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration’s commitment to justice and empowerment for all indigenous groups, underscoring that genuine residents will always remain the government’s priority under the Basundhara framework.