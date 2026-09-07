Assam: Police Detain Nine Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Biswanath District Raids

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath District Police achieved major success by arresting nine illegal Bangladeshi nationals during late-night drives across various locations in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Biswanath District, Asif Ahmed, disclosed this information during a press conference today.

Recently, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the SSPs of all districts in the state, directing them to take strict action against illegal immigrants. Strictly following the Chief Minister’s directives, Biswanath District Police swung into action mode. From last night until this morning, several police teams under the leadership of the SSP conducted search operations in various parts of the district, leading to the detention of the nine individuals. Among those detained are seven women and two men.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Nabizal Khatun, Sahar Khatun, Mamoni Begum, Rahima Begum, Champaphul Khatun, Fatema Khatun, Akbar Ali, Nurjamal Sheikh and Shahida Khatun.

According to the Superintendent of Police, these individuals had been residing in various parts of Biswanath district for a long time.

Also Read: Assam Government Unveils Mission e-Jorip to Digitally Resurvey Cadastral Villages