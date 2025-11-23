Assam Police Executes Deportation of Seven Bangladeshi Nationals

Guwahati: In a meticulously planned action past midnight, seven Bangladeshis who had illegally entered Assam were deported through Gate No. 39 along the India–Bangladesh border. Everything was done according to schedule in an operation carried out under tight security, ensuring the smooth transfer of the individuals back to their home country.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet on his official X handle, shared the deportation details, showing the efficiency and coordination of the security forces. He expressed himself in a fun cinematic analogy: "At 12:15 AM, 7 illegal entrants were sent back through Gate 39 in a move so smooth even Ethan Hunt would call it 'Mission Accomplished.' Kudos to our security forces who pulled this off with Fast & Furious speed and stood firm like Sunny Deol at the Border."