Assam Police Executes Deportation of Seven Bangladeshi Nationals

Guwahati: In a meticulously planned action past midnight, seven Bangladeshis who had illegally entered Assam were deported through Gate No. 39 along the India–Bangladesh border. Everything was done according to schedule in an operation carried out under tight security, ensuring the smooth transfer of the individuals back to their home country.
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet on his official X handle, shared the deportation details, showing the efficiency and coordination of the security forces. He expressed himself in a fun cinematic analogy: "At 12:15 AM, 7 illegal entrants were sent back through Gate 39 in a move so smooth even Ethan Hunt would call it 'Mission Accomplished.' Kudos to our security forces who pulled this off with Fast & Furious speed and stood firm like Sunny Deol at the Border."
Officials said the deportation was part of the government's continuous effort to address illegal infiltration and maintain strict borders. The individuals had been processed according to procedure and then handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.
Assam Police, along with the personnel at the border security, coordinated well to make sure the operation occurred without any disruption. Officials said such midnight operations are often preferred on grounds of security as well as for avoiding public gatherings at sensitive border points.
The successful deportation underlines the stern message of the Assam government to check illegal entry and keep vigil on international borders. The administration reasserted similar actions in the future, whenever illegal infiltration cases are detected.