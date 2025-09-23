Assam Police Honour Zubeen Garg with Ceremonial Gun Salute at Funeral

Guwahati: Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg was accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the Assam Police during his cremation at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.

The solemn tribute underscored the state’s recognition of his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture. Senior officials, dignitaries, and lakhs of fans witnessed the emotional ceremony, reflecting the deep love and admiration for the music legend.

Family members, friends, and well-wishers stood in grief as the salute echoed through the area, symbolizing both official and public homage. The gun salute, coupled with heartfelt farewells, made Zubeen Garg’s final journey a memorable and dignified tribute to Assam’s cherished icon.