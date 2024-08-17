Nagaon Police Recover Non-Explosive Materials After ULFA-I Bomb Claim, Question Former Cadres Amid Scare

NAGAON: Following the banned militant outfit ULFA (I)’s claim of planting bombs at various locations in Nagaon, including the Borghat and Nagaon-Rupahi-Hat road, the Nagaon police launched an operation and recovered bomb-like materials. However, the police confirmed that the materials were not bombs. The ULFA (I) outfit had released a statement on Thursday, claiming that the underground outfits organization planted bombs at various locations, including Borghat bypass chariali as well as near at Aditya Nursing Home nearby Harhariajan.

Following this development, Nagaon police administration launched a massive search operation at those two spots and recovered some materials from the specified locations.

While briefing to local media persons here, SP Swapnaneel Deka asserted that there were several packets, but upon opening them, no signs of bombs were found. The technical team also inspected, and no explosive materials were found.

There were no circuits or devices either, Deka said, confirming further that the materials were not bombs.

Significantly, amidst this development, Nagaon police summoned several former ULFA cadres to the police station for questioning. Over 20 former cadres of the outfit organization from Dhing, Jajori, Batadrava, and Kaliabor areas were called in and quizzed them for long in connection with the bomb scare.

It’s reported that the questioning of former ULFA cadres has sparked reactions among other former cadres of the district here.

Also Read: Assam: Notification issued for Rajya Sabha bye-poll

Also Watch: