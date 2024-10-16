Assam Police Need to Bust Blood Donation Racket: GMCH Superintendent

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The onus of busting brokers’ racket in blood donation in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) lies with the police, and passing the buck on the GMCH will not solve the problem, said GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma.

An HIV-positive individual tried to donate blood at the GMCH on October 14, 2024. The doctors of the GMCH could identify the person.

Reacting to the growing menace of touts in the GMCH on blood donation, Dr. Abhijit Sarma said, “On Monday, a tout named Younis Ali said that one of the duo, who came to donate blood that day, was an HIV positive. According to our records, the HIV-positive man arrived on August 24 to donate blood. We can’t turn away blood donors these days, but before the donated blood is accepted, the blood must undergo a number of tests to determine whether the donor is HIV positive or not. When we discovered that his blood tested positive for HIV, we decided to discard it. When he returned yesterday to donate blood, our doctors identified him, and we reported the police.”

Dr. Sarma said, “When one of the apprehended blood sellers called brokers Younis Ali and asked him to come to the hospital, he did not turn up. This means that there is someone who has informed him of the development. This nexus has to be unearthed. Public awareness is the most important, and the police must act strongly.”

Dr. Sarma further said, “We have no information regarding the involvement of any doctors and technicians in the racket. If the involvement of any of them is detected, our administration is very strong. The government is very strong to strong action.”

