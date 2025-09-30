Assam Police Release Traffic Updates For Guwahati Due To ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Traffic Movement Rules:

1.The movement of all types of commercial goods-carrying vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be completely prohibited on the following roads from 11:00 AM until midnight 12:00 AM:

•B.K. Kakati Road

•A.K. Azad Road

•A.K. Dev Road

•Kul Basumatari Road (Barsapara Stadium Road)

•Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path

•Mara-Bhabananda Path

•Bajir Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi)

•M.A. Road

•Sopalya Road

•Bishnupur Road

•A.K.C. Path

•Birubari–GMC Road

•Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Path (from Dakhingaon Tiniali to Lal Ganesh)“Will remain closed from 11:00 AM until midnight (12:00 AM).”



2.On 30th September, 3rd October, 7th October, 10th October, and 29th October 2025, A.K. Azad Road will be made one-way for all types of vehicles from 11:00 AM onwards, in the direction from Lal Ganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali.

All vehicles will be allowed to travel only from Lal Ganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali. However, no vehicles will be permitted to travel in the reverse direction, i.e., from Cycle Factory Tiniali to Lal Ganesh Tiniali, on A.K. Azad Road.

3. From 11:00 AM onwards, vehicles bearing “car path” permits may travel from Lal Ganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali. Vehicles coming from Lakhna Chariali towards Nawa Aryan (not on Car Path) will be diverted at Lal Ganesh Tiniali via Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Road towards Hayat Hospital.

4. On 30 September, 3 October, 7 October, 10 October and 29 October 2025, vehicles bearing “school bus” permits will be subject to a full ban from 11:00 AM on the stretch from Barsapara Tiniali to Ziben Gana Tiniali. No vehicle may travel from Dhirenpara towards Barsapara Tiniali.

5.Vehicles in the group-of-buses category must drop passengers near Barsapara Tiniali or Dheeboba Tiniali, then park in the designated parking lot.

6. No vehicle will be allowed to move on Mara‑Charanu Road either from the stadium side or from F.A. Road side.

7. On Dr Bhupen Hazarika Road, vehicles will be permitted from National Highway 27 side up to Shyam Mandir; from there they will be diverted to Ganeshnagar Tiniali via A.K. Dev Road. No vehicle will be allowed to move from the ACA Stadium side on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Road.

8. From Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (School Basumatari Road), from Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (A.K. Azad Road) and from Ambari Tiniali to Champaridhi High School (A.K. Dev Road), no vehicles will be permitted to travel.

9. From Champaridhi High School to A.K. Dev Road’s Gorchuk and from South Gaon Tiniali via Konkolata Road towards N.E.M. College parallel parking will be allowed at a single row along the roadway.

10.VIP “car path” vehicles entering through Gate No. 6B into the stadium will not be allowed to exit until the match concludes.

11. After the match ends, three lanes of vehicles inside the stadium may move towards Dhirenpara / Diniyali or proceed forward. From Barsapara Tiniali, vehicles may head towards Birubari or Lal Ganesh direction. From Dheebongana Tiniali, vehicles may proceed towards Gorchuk side or Fantasil Ambari side. No vehicle will be permitted to move from the Barsapara branch or Dhirenpara side towards School Basumatari Road.