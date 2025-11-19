Kolkata Assamese Community Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Kolkata: The Assamese community in Kolkata came together on November 18 to pay an emotional tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg, marking his first birthday since his passing. The event, titled ‘Jonak Gala Jaror Nisa’, was organised by the Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association at Assam Bhawan in Salt Lake.

The evening began with a candle-lighting ceremony led by Tapas Dev, Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan, and Hiten Hatkhola, Working President of the Association. Many attendees were seen in an overwhelming state while remembering the spirit of the beloved singer, whose influence transcended linguistic and regional boundaries.

Zubeen Garg, cherished not only by Assamese audiences but also by Bengali music lovers, was honored through a medley of his evergreen songs performed by emerging artists such as Abhipriya Goswami, Sujata Pal, Kanushree Baruah, Priyamvada Hazarika, Indira Deka Roy and Harsha Rib Shandilya. Dance performances by Mayurakshi Bora, Ishani Dutta Roy and Swachhata Chakraborty added vibrancy to the event.

Several eminent personalities from Kolkata’s music and film industry who had worked closely with Garg were present, including lyricist Pri Chattopadhyay, music directors Aakash Sen and Ashok Bhadra, and actress Debasmita Banerjee. Actor Jaya Seal also graced the occasion. Many of them shared cherished memories of collaborating with the late singer.

Artists and participants were presented with Nahor saplings as a symbolic gesture, reaffirming Zubeen’s deep love for nature and his progressive ideals. The Association expressed its commitment to promote the same values by encouraging the plantation of Nahor trees in Kolkata.

One of the most heartfelt moments of the evening came when singer Sanghati Das, who had shared the stage with Zubeen on several occasions, recalled her experiences with him and performed a song dear to his repertoire.

The programme, conducted by Anuj Gogoi, concluded with a soulful flute performance by Abhi Kashyap. The gathering grew emotional as everyone joined in singing ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’, bringing the tribute evening to a poignant close.