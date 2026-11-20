A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized approximately 10 kg and 720 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 85 crore, during an operation at Amingaon in Kamrup district. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamrup district.

According to available information, the consignment was being transported from Manipur to West Bengal when police intercepted the vehicle and recovered the huge quantity of heroin. The drugs were allegedly being carried in a black Ford Endeavour.

Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakibul Islam of Nagaland and Jahangir Ali of Barpeta.

The seizure of such a large quantity of heroin has once again highlighted the continuing challenge of interstate drug trafficking in the region.

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