CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has taken a major step towards operationalising Baljek Airport in Tura, with the State government signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday for its complete takeover, management and phased development, raising prospects of improved air connectivity to the Garo Hills.

The airport will initially be developed as a Code 2B facility to accommodate 19-seater aircraft, with the Government of India expected to sanction approximately Rs 100 crore under the Modified Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN for the first phase. The project will be funded on a reimbursement basis, with no direct financial burden on the State government for the Phase-I development works. The State government will provide approximately 132.50 acres of encumbrance-free land, along with external infrastructure, statutory clearances and support for obstacle removal.

The MoU was signed at the Cabinet Room of the Main Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and AAI Member (HR) Nivedita Dubey.

Under the agreement, AAI will initially upgrade Baljek Airport to facilitate 19-seater aircraft operations and subsequently prepare a long-term master plan to expand the facility to accommodate ATR-72 and A-320 category aircraft, subject to feasibility, statutory approvals and land availability.

Upon completion of the development works, the airport will be eligible for inclusion in the RCS-UDAN route bidding process, potentially connecting Tura with Shillong, Guwahati, Kolkata and other destinations in the Northeast.

AAI will assume responsibility for airport management, operations, air traffic services, communication, navigation, surveillance and aerodrome operations, while bearing all future capital and operational expenditure. The State government will provide security in accordance with Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) norms, while AAI will develop the airport's internal security infrastructure.

Highlighting the wider economic benefits, Sangma said the operationalisation of Baljek Airport would reduce travel time for residents of Tura and the wider Garo Hills, particularly for journeys to Shillong and other cities connected through the regional aviation network.

He added that improved air connectivity would provide easier access to the Garo Hills, supporting tourist movement and increasing demand for local accommodation, transport, food services, guides and other tourism-linked businesses.

Improved air access would also make it easier for businesses, investors, professionals and service providers to reach western Meghalaya, supporting local enterprises and employment opportunities, he said.

The Chief Minister said improved air connectivity would make western Meghalaya more accessible, potentially creating opportunities for tourism-linked businesses, local enterprises and employment. The phased expansion from 19-seater aircraft to ATR-72 and A-320 operations is expected to increase passenger capacity and connectivity in line with future demand and infrastructure development, giving the Garo Hills region greater access to the wider Northeast and beyond.

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