Assam Police submitted charge sheet against 21 PWD officials

GUWAHATI: Upon completion of the investigation and receipt of the prosecution sanction, the Assam Police submitted the charge sheet against 21 PWD officials in the Special Court today. The charge sheet number is 02/2024 (dated February 26, 2024). Three of the 24 accused officians expired.

The Assam Police had lodged an FIR against the officials of the PWD (Road) on the charge of misappropriation of funds earlier. According to the police, it lodged the FIR against the officials and staff of PWD Dibrugarh Rural Road Division, officials of the office of the Chief Engineer, PWD Roads, Assam, and the officials and staff of PWD Budget Branch, Assam Secretariat, Dispur, Guwahati, for misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs.1,30,47,282.00.

According to the police, the accused officials swindled the fund in connivance with some contractors by submitting forged demand proposals against 16 fake work orders for the construction of roads that were never actually constructed in the field. The FIR of the instant case was based on six forged demand proposals; later on, ten more suspected forged works were included in the ambit of the investigation.

This refers to Vigilance P.S. Case (07/2017, U/S. 120(B)/468/409/406/471/420 IPC & 13 (1) (d) R/W Sec. 13(2) of the P.C. Act, 1988).

