Yumnam Khemchand Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislative party leader during the Manipur Legislative Party meeting at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

The decision follows a meeting in the national capital this evening, days ahead of the end of the president’s rule in the northeastern state.

As per the source, the meeting will be followed by a meeting of NDA partners in the state. President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 last year and was later extended by Parliament in August last year for another six months. Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Sunday that NDA partners in the state have been called to Delhi for a meeting.

"All NDA partners have been invited... Let's hope for a positive response," Biren Singh told reporters. "The government is a continuing process. I try my best to change the landscape in the state of Manipur," he added. The Union Home Ministry in December gave another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026. "The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Government Reassigns 102 ACS Officers in Major Reshuffle