Assam Produced 89.98 million Kg of Tea in September 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the month of September 2024, Assam produced 89.98 million kg of tea while the country as a whole produced 164.62 million kg (mkg). Thus, Assam produced more than 50% of the total tea produced in the country in September 2024.

According to a Tea Board of India report published on Monday, big growers in Assam produced 48.74 mkg of tea, and small growers accounted for 41.24 mkg in September this year. In September 2023, Assam produced 90.26 mkg of tea. There has been a slight decrease in tea production this year in September, when compared to that of last year.

The report states that the country as a whole produced 164.62 mkg of tea in September 2024, of which 146.71 mkg is CTC tea, 15.55 mkg is Orthodox tea, and 2.36 mkg is green tea. However, the Tea Board stated that the figures provided are provisional and subject to revision.

Assam produced a total of 465.55 mkg of tea till September of this year. Of this, 244.22 mkg was produced by big growers and 221.33 by small growers. In the period from January to September 2024, the country as a whole produced 913.51 mkg of tea.

