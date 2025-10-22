Assam: Protests Erupt In Barkheti Over Alleged Exclusion From Welfare Schemes

Barkhetri: Thousands of residents staged a protest on Tuesday, October 21, outside the Block Development Office in Barkhetri, demanding inclusion in key welfare schemes after being repeatedly excluded.

The protest was organised by Congress activists. The rally gathers a large march, originating from Rajiv Bhawan to Barkhetri. Protestors assembled at Barkhetri’s administrative centre to voice frustration that the eligible beneficiaries, including physically capable individuals and other qualified persons had not been covered under schemes such as Orunodoi, Ration Card, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Despite the repeated requests for their inclusion, the protestors were facing systematic omission from the critical welfare programmes. The protestors argue this amounts to administrative negligence or failure. The rally presented a clear call to action to the local administration to rectify the oversight and deliver entitlements without further delay.

During the event, the congress delegation submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari through Prakash Barma, the Block Development Officer, appealing for immediate intervention to call for corrective measures.