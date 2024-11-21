Assam: Provincialized Schools will Now be able to Acquire Land Rights under Mission Basundhara 3.0

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Provincialized schools without land patta will be able to get land rights under the ongoing Mission Basundhara 3.0. The state government has, therefore, appealed to such schools to apply for land patta under the scheme. The last date for filing applications under Mission Basundhara 3.0 is December 31, 2024.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said, “Earlier, the schools were set up by the public. At that time, many of the schools were set up on government land, and the schools have been running without land documents. Now, the government has decided that the schools should get their land rights settled in the name of the schools. The primary reason behind the move is that the schools would not face any difficulties in the future. As per the rule, when an individual gets a land settlement in their name, they have to pay a premium depending on the value of the land. But in the case of the schools, we are thinking that the land settlements should be done without the payment of any premium. So, the schools without their land rights should apply for the same under Mission Basundhara 3.0. However, any private schools on government land will not be entitled to this provision.”

The Minister further said that the Koch-Rajbongshi community need not submit third-generation domicile certificates while applying under Mission Basundhara 3.0. He said, “Regarding the Koch Rajbongshis, the Hon’ble CM had publicly declared that the community would be exempt from submitting the three-generation certificate. Now, the state government is examining whether the Moran, Matak and a few other communities should be exempted from the domicile rule.”

SC, ST, and some other communities have already been spared from the rule on three generations of domicile to avail land rights under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

Mission Basundhara 3.0 was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 20, 2024, in the presence of ministers, revenue department officials, and others. Until 4 pm on Wednesday, the total number of fresh applications received under Mission Basundhara 3.0 is 1,968. During the launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0, the CM stated that those who did not get their land settlement done during Mission Basundhara 2.0 can file review applications under the new drive. So far, 7,778 review applications have been filed under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

