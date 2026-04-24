Assam Public Projects Lie Abandoned: Unused Markets, Water Supply and Cold Storage Waste Crores, Hurt Exchequer

GUWAHATI: Procedural gaps in departments in implementing projects have cost the state exchequer and target beneficiaries dearly. The state has numerous projects that have been completed but left unused for years, besides projects that have been left half-done and abandoned after costing huge amounts. The government has not held any erring officials accountable, despite their continued impact on the state exchequer.

The hatchery for fish seed at Chandrapur Gaon Panchayat, the Ratnanagar Water Supply Project at Dhing, the Kharupetia Cold Storage Facility, and a market complex at Ulubari, Ganeshguri, and Beltola are some of the glaring examples of projects that have been left unused after completion or left half-done for years.

The Athgaon Water Supply Project under the JJM in Dhing supplied water to the beneficiaries for a few days after its inauguration. However, for the past six months the residents there have not been getting water from the project due to technical glitches.

Under the Shyama Prasad Mukhejee Urban Cluster Scheme, the government constructed a hatchery for the production of fish seeds in Chandrapur Gaon Panchayat. The project cost Rs 28 lakh. However, the amount continues to remain unproductive, as the hatchery has remained abandoned for five years after completion.

The cold storage facility at Kharupetia cost the state exchequer around Rs 25 crore. However, for several years, the facility has been lying unused due to the lack of understanding between the department concerned and the would-be lessee, which has hindered potential economic benefits and the effective use of resources.

The construction of three market projects started in Guwahati several years ago, one each at Ulubari, Ganeshguri and Beltola. The department concerned inaugurated the Beltola Market Complex in haste on February 25 this year without completing many basic facilities. Even now, vendors sell their goods in the market by sitting on either side of the road, occupying much of it.

The market complex at Ganeshguri that began decades ago is still incomplete. The vendors are still selling their goods on roadsides and footpaths. They cannot go to the building that lacks the required facilities.

The same is the fate of the GMC Market at Ulubari. The GMC inaugurated this multi-storey market in May 2025, but it is not yet operational, as the vendors do go there. It’s obvious that vegetable customers and other buyers will find it difficult to go to a vendor on the third or fourth floor of the building. It seems that the planning of the multi-storey building is neither vendor-friendly nor customer-friendly.

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