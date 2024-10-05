Assam: Puja committees steal the show; idol makers remain unsung

Our Correspondent

Haflong: An artisan of Haflong, Pradesh Bhattacharjee, lamented that while the puja committees were getting recognized for the fame of their excellent idols in public, the effort by idol builders were still obscured in the dark and their dedication to their art was never taken into consideration.

The committees received applause for their success in running the festival, but relatively few people show their appreciation to the artists who created the idols in the first place.The commitment and talent of idol makers were undeniable, but as the festival approached, they began to lose motivation, he said..

The majority of puja committees continuously highlighted how the crew brought the event to life, but they neglected to acknowledge the professionals who had truly crafted the celestial statues that were the centre of the attention.

On the days of the festival, the whole city becomes loud and happy. The densely populated area stands in awe of the intricately crafted idols, which are an amazing sight that captivate the audience’s minds. Artists who created idols observe from afar, experiencing intense sadness knowing that their works of art did not even receive the proper level of constructive criticism.

For them, this was an extremely painful experience, especially for idol maker Pradesh Bhattacharjee, who had made each sculpture with all the love he had.

Talking to this correspondent, Pradesh Bhattacharjee expressed his feelings, “Are we not praiseworthy for making such beautiful idols?... I have been making idols for last forty years but no one appreciated our work till date.”

