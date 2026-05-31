Fresh ASF Outbreak Hits Assam as Temperatures Rise, Culling Begins in Multiple Districts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the advent of the summer season and the accompanying rise in temperatures, Assam is witnessing another outbreak of the dreaded African Swine Fever (ASF). In the past few days, the authorities concerned have identified three epicentres in the Upper Assam districts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, as well as in the Kamrup district.

Sources at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary said that ASF first reared its head in the state in 2020. In the current year, another outbreak of the disease has broken out. Culling of pigs has already started in the Tinsukia and Kamrup districts, and around 100 pigs have been culled so far. Another epicentre has been identified in Lahowal in the Dibrugarh district, and culling is due to start shortly. Culling of pigs is mandatory within a certain radius of an epicentre whenever it is identified, to restrict the spread of the disease as it spreads very fast and the mortality rate is very high.

The sources further said that, until October 2025, a total of over 360 epicentres had been identified in various districts of the state. As a precautionary measure, pigs are not allowed to be brought into Assam from outside the state. However, transportation of pigs to other states of the Northeast through the state is allowed. The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary had earlier issued instructions to prevent the spread of ASF through measures like restricting the sale of pork, inter- and intra-district transportation of pigs, etc. in affected areas.

Symptoms of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pigs include sudden high fever (up to 42°C/107.6°F), loss of appetite, and severe weakness. Infected pigs often exhibit red or purple skin discolouration (especially on the ears, snout, and abdomen), respiratory distress, and bloody diarrhoea. It is a highly fatal and contagious viral haemorrhagic disease. However, ASF is strictly a swine disease and poses no risk to human health.

There is a provision for providing monetary compensation to pig farmers in the event of culling, and such compensation is provided by the central and state governments on a 50:50 basis.

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