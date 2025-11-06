Assam: Raax Festival begins with traditional fervour in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the advent of ‘Raax Purnima’ on Wednesday night, the Raax festival began in different places of the state with the accompanying religious fervour. This traditional festival of Assam celebrates the Leelas of Lord Krishna. However, the Raax festival began last night in Majuli and a few other places.

Traditionally, the Raax festival in Upper Assam is accompanied by performances by artistes, while this festival in Lower Assam features tableaus showing Lord Krishna’s Leelas. Krishna’s Leelas are divine “playful pastimes” or “acts” of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, described in scriptures like the Shrimad Bhagavat. These stories, which include both childhood adventures and later events, illustrate divine qualities and provide lessons on faith, devotion, and the nature of reality.

One of the famous Raax festivals in the state is the Nalbari Raax Festival, which started today with a 13-day programme. Stalls with idols have been displayed, showing the Leelas of Lord Krishna. The 92nd Nalbari Raax Festival is being held in the premises of Sri Sri Hari Mandir.

A special feature of this year’s Raax festival is the installation of Zubeen Garg’s posters and memorabilia as a tribute to Assam’s beloved singer. Tribute to the cultural icon will also be paid by thousands of artistes in the Nalbari district by performing Zubeen’s songs. This special tribute programme will be held at the historical Government Gurdon HS School. A statue of Zubeen with a huge guitar as the backdrop has been temporarily installed.

The 15-day Howly Raax Festival also commenced on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the prominent Palasbari Raax Festival was inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today. Other Raax festivals in and around Guwahati, including places like Sonapur, Mirza and Lokhra, also started.

Xatra Nagari Majuli was abuzz with activities related to the Raax Festival since Tuesday night. The Raax Festival in Majuli this year is dedicated to the memory of Zubeen. Dakshinpat Satra of Majuli has organized the Raax Festival along the lines of its 182-year-old tradition. Other xatras in Majuli, like Bengena Ati Satra, Garmur Satra, Bhogpur Satra, Natun Kamalabari Satra, Uttar Kamalabari Satra and others, have also organized the Raax festival.

According to government sources, the Raax Festival in Majuli has been organized at a total of 67 places, including the xatras. Foreigners in droves have descended on the river island to participate in the traditional Raax festival there.

