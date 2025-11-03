Assam : Rangachakua Denotes as 67th Central Akhanda Harikirtan Concludes

The 67th Central Akhanda Harikirtan Ceremony in Rangachakua, Assam, concluded with divine chants and a vibrant display of faith. Thousands gathered at Swargiya Sri Narayan Samannay Kshetra, where MLA Padma Hazarika joined in sacred chants and paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg. The event celebrated community unity and cultural harmony.
Guwahati : Rangachakua in North Jamugurihat came alive with divine chants and spiritual fervour as the 67th Central Akhanda Harikirtan Ceremony concluded today at Swargiya Sri Narayan Samannay Kshetra, Dakshin Charipukhuri. The 24-hour devotional programme drew thousands of devotees from across the region, creating a vibrant tapestry of faith, music, and community spirit.
Padma Hazarika , MLA of the Sootea Constituency, as the Chief Guest. With hands folded in prayer, he blessed the gathering for peace and prosperity, joining the devotees in the sacred chants of “Hare Krishna Hare Rama”, which echoed through the skies of Rongachakuwa, filling the air with spiritual harmony.
In a moving tribute, the MLA also offered flowers before a portrait of the beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, symbolising respect and admiration for his artistic and cultural contributions.
The event also welcomed distinguished guests, including Bhaba Goswami, President of the Baresahariya Bhaona Committee, alongside other eminent personalities, reinforcing the sense of community unity and devotion.
The participation of people from varied ethnicities and communities transformed Rangachakuwa into a heavenly enclave of music and devotion. The organising committee expressed profound gratitude to all attendees for their enthusiasm and support, making the ceremony a memorable celebration of faith, culture, and harmony.