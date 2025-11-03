Assam : Rangachakua Denotes as 67th Central Akhanda Harikirtan Concludes

Guwahati : Rangachakua in North Jamugurihat came alive with divine chants and spiritual fervour as the 67th Central Akhanda Harikirtan Ceremony concluded today at Swargiya Sri Narayan Samannay Kshetra, Dakshin Charipukhuri. The 24-hour devotional programme drew thousands of devotees from across the region, creating a vibrant tapestry of faith, music, and community spirit.

Padma Hazarika , MLA of the Sootea Constituency, as the Chief Guest. With hands folded in prayer, he blessed the gathering for peace and prosperity, joining the devotees in the sacred chants of “Hare Krishna Hare Rama”, which echoed through the skies of Rongachakuwa, filling the air with spiritual harmony.