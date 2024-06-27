Assam: Rationalization and transfer of school teachers to be over by July-end

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a move aimed at improving the educational environment in the state, the Education Department has started the school teachers' rationalization and transfer. The process is expected to end during the summer vacation in July 2024.

A review meeting in this connection was held recently by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu with senior officials of the education department to discuss rationalization and the transfer of teachers at the Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan office. The school education department was directed to rationalize and transfer teachers with priority to control the ratio of students and teachers according to schools and subjects.

A district-wise list has been published for teachers at the elementary level for their transfer and rationalization. They have already been instructed to join their new places of posting.

The process of rationalization has also started for teachers at the secondary level. In this connection, a letter addressed to all Inspectors of Schools (ISs) has been issued by the Director of Secondary Education.

The ISs have been asked to instruct all the graduate teachers (GT) and postgraduate teachers (PGT) to update the subject field in their respective personal teacher profiles on the Shiksha Setu portal. This is being done to rationalize teacher posts in all secondary schools based on pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) and subject specialization, the letter says.

To accurately assess the subject-wise distribution of teachers, it is necessary to know the specific subjects in which the GTs and PGTs have obtained their degrees. It will be ascertained that a transfer of a teacher in a particular subject will result in the posting of the replacement teacher in the same subject.

Rules for rationalization and transfer are already in existence, according to which a teacher desirous of transfer should have been teaching at that particular school for a minimum of 10 years, and the reason for seeking transfer should be clearly mentioned. Allowance is made for the illness of parents, wives, and children, or if the place of posting is very far from his residence. His or her request for transfer is likely to be granted in such cases.

Meanwhile, those who have already applied will have their applications examined to see if they adhere to the rules of rationalization and transfer.

