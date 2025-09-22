Top Headlines

Zubeen Garg’s Beloved Dogs Pay Final Tribute at Sarusajai

The singer’s four loyal companions were seen at Sarusajai Stadium, adding a touching moment to the farewell.
Image of Zubeen Garg's four dogs paying him last tribute
Image of Zubeen Garg's four dogs paying him last tribute
Published on

Guwahati: In a deeply emotional scene at Sarusajai Stadium, Zubeen Garg’s four beloved dogs Iko, Rambo, Tiya and Maya made their way to bid their final farewell to their owner. 

As lakhs of fans gathered to pay tribute to Assam’s iconic singer, the presence of his loyal pets highlighted the bond he shared with them, adding a poignant and heartwarming moment to the public homage. 

Observers noted the dogs’ quiet vigil near the site, symbolizing the love and loyalty that transcended even in death. This tender scene was shared widely by attendees, further amplifying the emotional gravity of the farewell for Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/unseen-video-of-zubeen-gargs-final-moments-trigger-grief-demand-for-probe

Also Watch:

Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg News
Zubeen Garg Death

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com