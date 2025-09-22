Zubeen Garg’s Beloved Dogs Pay Final Tribute at Sarusajai

Guwahati: In a deeply emotional scene at Sarusajai Stadium, Zubeen Garg’s four beloved dogs Iko, Rambo, Tiya and Maya made their way to bid their final farewell to their owner.

As lakhs of fans gathered to pay tribute to Assam’s iconic singer, the presence of his loyal pets highlighted the bond he shared with them, adding a poignant and heartwarming moment to the public homage.

Observers noted the dogs’ quiet vigil near the site, symbolizing the love and loyalty that transcended even in death. This tender scene was shared widely by attendees, further amplifying the emotional gravity of the farewell for Zubeen Garg.