Assam records 9,002 Durga Puja pandals in 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam has recorded a new high in the number of Durga Puja pandals this year, with a total of 9,002 pandals registered across the state, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the religious festival.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, “9,002 Durga Puja pandals: Assam’s highest ever. This reflects the peace, trust and harmony that prevail across Assam today. My heartfelt gratitude to every Puja committee, volunteer & the police and public personnel working day and night to make this achievement possible.”

According to the data that the Chief Minister shared on social media, Assam had 8,381 Durga Puja pandals in 2024, which increased to 8,521 in 2025. The number has risen further to 9,002 in 2026, marking an increase of 481 pandals over the previous year and 621 compared to 2024.

Also Read: Durga Puja Festivities Grip Assam as Devotees Flock to Pandals