Durga Puja Festivities Grip Assam as Devotees Flock to Pandals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The staccato of traditional dhak, cymbals and conch shells reverberated across Assam on Sunday as devotees celebrated Maha Saptami of Sharadiya Durga Puja.

Thousands of people thronged puja pandals to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek her blessings for peace, prosperity and the well-being of society.

From Guwahati to towns and villages across Assam, the festive spirit was palpable from early morning, with priests performing traditional rituals amid the chanting of mantras, the fragrance of incense and the ululation of women. The observance of Nabapatrika Pravesh and Sthapan, followed by Maha Saptami Puja, marked an important phase of the five-day festival.

Guwahati wore a festive look, with colourful illumination, artistic idols and elaborately decorated pandals attracting large crowds. Families and groups of friends visited puja mandaps in new attire, while the enthusiasm of children and young people added to the festive atmosphere. Devotees and visitors caused heavy traffic congestion in several parts of the city as they made their way to prominent pandals. Puja goers were seen in the pandal until early this morning.

This year’s celebrations have witnessed a blend of traditions, artistic craftsmanship and contemporary themes of various issues. Several puja committees have recreated renowned temples, while others have highlighted environmental concerns, natural disasters and Assam’s rich cultural heritage through innovative pandal designs.

This year, around 550 Durga Pujas are taking place in Guwahati, with committees choosing unique themes to draw in visitors.

The historic Latashil Durga Puja Committee, celebrating its golden jubilee, has constructed a pandal modelled after the Kedarnath temple. At Geetanagar, the 51st annual Durga Puja has drawn attention with a theme highlighting the devastation caused by floods in Nepal and Upper Assam.

The Pandu Rest Camp Kalibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has recreated the architectural style of a temple in Thailand, while the Jai Hind Club Pandu Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has designed its pandal along the lines of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Patharquary Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has erected an imposing pandal modelled after a South Indian Kali temple.

A distinctive attraction is the 116th Sharadiya Durga Puja organised by the Riverside Sporting Club at Pandu Institute Colony. The pandal showcases Assam’s cultural heritage and the ambience of a tea garden, with bamboo and cane used extensively to highlight traditional craftsmanship.

The Athgaon Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has designed its pandal in the style of the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Hyderabad, drawing visitors with its elaborate architectural features and decorations. Meanwhile, the Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has created a Nagaloka-themed pandal surrounded by water. Visitors can explore the installation by boat or view it from a bridge.

Several puja committees have used their pandal designs to draw attention to pressing social and environmental concerns.

The Chatribari Debpuja Sthan Committee has presented a theme celebrating the state’s indigenous heritage, featuring representations of 14 communities. Alongside the traditional clay idol, the committee has created another striking display using agricultural produce and natural materials, including rice, lentils, pulses, mustard, sago, cardamom, cinnamon, amla, betel nut, paddy, black sesame, cotton and sugarcane.

The elaborate decorations and lighting have added to the visual appeal of the pandal.

Traditional worship has also continued at prominent religious sites, including the Kamakhya Temple, Ugratara Devalaya and Chhatrakar Devalaya, where age-old customs remain an integral part of the celebrations.

Tributes to the late singer Zubeen Garg have emerged as another prominent feature of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati. Several committees have paid homage to the beloved artiste, reflecting the deep affection he continues to command among the people of Assam.

The Athgaon Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has made arrangements to screen images of the singer as a mark of tribute. The 54th Durga Puja, organised by the Netaji Sporting Club, has adopted a distinctive theme commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, with a 15-foot-high portrait of Zubeen Garg among its major attractions.

The Chatribari Debpuja Sthan Committee and other prominent organisers have also paid tribute to the singer through their celebrations.

Beyond its religious significance, Durga Puja continues to serve as a symbol of social harmony, unity and humanity. The worship of Goddess Durga, representing the triumph of good over evil, carries a message of courage, justice and truth. Devotees prayed for an end to suffering and discord and for greater peace, harmony and brotherhood in society.

With Maha Ashtami approaching on Monday, preparations were underway at various pandals for special worship and pushpanjali, or the offering of flowers to the goddess.

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