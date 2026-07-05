Assam Registers 15% GST Collection Growth in June, Beating National Average

In June this year, the growth rate of GST collection in Assam was 15 per cent higher than in June 2025. On the contrary, the average national GST growth rate in June 2026 is 9 per cent higher than in June 2025.

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In what can be considered an indication of the strong fiscal health of the state, Assam has surpassed several advanced states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal - in the growth rate in GST collection. In June this year, the growth rate of GST collection in Assam was 15 per cent higher than in June 2025. On the contrary, the average national GST growth rate in June 2026 is 9 per cent higher than in June 2025.

In June 2025, the GST collection in Assam was Rs 1,255 crore, which rose by 15 per cent to Rs 1,437 crore in June this year. The GST collection in the first quarter of 2026 is Rs 4,467 crore, compared to Rs 3,926 crore of GST in the corresponding period in 2025. The growth rate of GST collection in the first quarter of 2026 stands at 14 per cent.

To plug the loopholes in GST collection in the state, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah today held a review meeting with registered contractors under various departments. They discussed the issues related to GST rules to prevent tax evasions, clean tax systems for a strong economy and building a more prosperous Assam.

The latest figures reinforced Assam's strengthening of its fiscal position and reflect the positive impact of sustained government reforms. Higher revenue mobilization further enhanced the state's capacity to invest in infrastructure, public services and welfare initiatives.

According to sources, the Finance Department also intensified efforts to widen the tax base and improve revenue mobilization in line with the Chief Minister's vision of transparent and efficient financial governance. After assuming office as the finance minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah held a series of review meetings to plug GST leakages, strengthen compliance, enhance digital tax administration and tighten enforcement against tax evasion.

The minister said, "Assam's performance in GST collection in June 2026 surpassed states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal."

According to sources, the GST collection graph in Assam has been maintaining a rising trend. Assam had collected Rs 14,760 crore under GST in 2023-24 as compared to Rs 12,638 crore in 2022-23, registering a growth rate of 16.7 per cent.

In sync with the GST growth rate, the revenue collection from the state's own resources has also been maintaining a rising trend. The state collected Rs 43,019 crore as revenue from its sources in 2024-25 against Rs 22,068 crore in 2019-20, registering an average growth rate of 15.5 per cent.

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