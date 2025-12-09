Assam Releases 35 Endangered Vultures into the Wild in a Major Conservation Push

Kaziranga: In a major conservation breakthrough, 35 captive-bred vultures were released into the wild from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani into Kaziranga, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 8.

The latest batch, released into the 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park, includes 30 White-rumped Vultures and 5 Slender-billed Vultures, both of which are listed as critically endangered.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Glad to announce the release of 30 White-rumped & 5 Slender-billed Vultures from VCBC, Rani into Kaziranga’s 6th Addition.” He further described the moment as symbolic of the legendary Jatayu from the Ramayana, calling the vultures “guardians of our health” as they return to their natural environment.