Assam: Retention of 35,530 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state education department has decided to go in for the retention of 35,530 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in elementary and secondary schools in the state. This is being done to reduce the shortage of staff in provincialized schools. The Department of School Education recently issued a notification for permanent retention of the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in provincialized schools.

The posts that will go through the retention process were created in 2013 after the venture schools were provincialized in the same year under the Assam Venture Educational Institutions (Provincialization of Services) Act, 2011. There is a need for retention of all such posts provincialized in 2013, as a considerable number of essential posts of teaching and non-teaching staff of the venture schools left vacant due to retirement, etc., of the incumbents have not ceased to exist, nor have the posts left vacant been filled up through advertisements, etc. due to the non-availability of retention of the posts. Hence, the retention of posts created in 2013 has now become essential for the proper functioning of the schools and for reducing the shortage of staff in the provincialized schools.

Out of 35,530 posts, there are 21,936 posts under elementary education and 13,594 posts under secondary education. Of the 21,936 posts under elementary education, there are 9,655 posts of teaching staff in lower primary schools, 10,553 posts of teaching staff in upper primary schools, and 1,728 posts of non-teaching staff in upper primary schools.

