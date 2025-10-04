Assam Rifles Capture Senior UKNA Commander and Militants in Manipur Operation

Imphal: In a major counter-insurgency success, the Assam Rifles have arrested a senior commander of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) along with five other militants during a jungle operation in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The detained commander, identified as SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho, better known by the alias Pepsi, was apprehended during Operation Songkot, which security officials described as a decisive blow to the group’s network in Churachandpur and Jiribam.

Authorities allege that Lupho was involved in the killing of four Meiteis, including a father and son, in Bishnupur district in January 2024. His arrest, they said, represents a significant step towards accountability in the ongoing unrest.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence centred in the Imphal Valley, claiming more than 260 lives and displacing thousands. The Assam Rifles reiterated their commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region, stressing that operations against armed groups will continue until normalcy returns.