“Fake Photos Cannot Break Me,” Assam CM Exposes Conspiracy in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly criticised what he described as a deliberate attempt to derail the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg by circulating manipulated images online.

Addressing the controversy, Sarma pointed to a widely shared photoshopped image of Shyamkanu Mahanta, which showed him smiling after his arrest. The Chief Minister clarified that the original photo reflected no such expression and alleged that Artificial Intelligence had been used to fabricate the altered image in order to mislead the public.

“Such tactics are a part of a conspiracy to turn the pursuit of justice for Zubeen into an anti-government narrative,” Sarma said. He accused a section of individuals of exploiting the tragedy for political mileage, insisting that misinformation campaigns would not weaken either his resolve or that of the state government.

Reaffirming his administration’s stance, the Chief Minister declared, “We will not bow to lies or pressure. Our only commitment is to the people of Assam and to delivering justice for Zubeen Garg.”

The remarks come at a time when emotions remain high across Assam, with fans and political groups continuing to demand clarity and accountability in the circumstances surrounding the beloved artist’s passing.