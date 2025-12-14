Assam Rifles Hosts 5th Half Marathon in Shillong Under Fit India Movement

Shillong: The Assam Rifles on Sunday successfully organised the 5th Edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2025 at the Headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles (DGAR) in Laitkor, Shillong. Held under the Government of India’s “Fit India Movement,” the event has grown steadily since its launch in 2021, emerging as a major national sporting platform.

This year’s marathon saw enthusiastic participation from 3,038 runners representing 26 states and two Union Territories, reflecting the spirit of national integration. The scenic routes of the East Khasi Hills provided a picturesque backdrop as participants competed in three categories, Cloud Chase (21 km), Pine Path (10 km), and Crystal Stream (5 km).

The 21 km race was flagged off by Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera along with Mrs Vibha Lakhera, President, ARWWA. A total of ₹20 lakh in cash prizes was distributed among 48 winners. In the men’s 21 km category, Sandeep Devrari of the Indian Army secured first place, while Tamsi Singh from Uttar Pradesh topped the women’s category.

Senior defence officials, including Air Marshal Surat Singh, attended the event, which reaffirmed Assam Rifles’ commitment to fitness, harmony and community development in the North-East.