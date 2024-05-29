Assam: Schools closed in 9 districts today due to cyclone Remal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government declared the closure of schools on May 29 in nine districts where the red alert has been persisting because of Remal, a cyclone storm. The Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority, on the other hand, extended ferry service suspension until May 29.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on his social media handle, “In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong,

Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe.”

The Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority, on the other hand, has extended the suspension of all departmental and private boats and vessels operating ferry services within the Kamrup district for one more day, until May 29. Earlier, the ferry services were suspended from May 27 to May 28. This suspension excludes essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats transporting construction materials and labour for the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge.

