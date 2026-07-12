Assam Schools Face Over 30,000 Teacher Vacancies; Government Plans Phased Recruitment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu recently informed the Assam Legislative Assembly that more than 30,000 teaching posts are currently lying vacant across government and provincialised schools in the state. He said the government is compiling details of all vacant posts and will fill them in phases as part of its commitment to create two lakh government jobs.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, the Minister stated that the School Education Department has a total of 1,54,078 sanctioned teaching posts across Lower Primary (LP), Upper Primary (UP), Middle English (ME), Middle Vernacular (MV), High and Higher Secondary schools.

The sanctioned strength includes 63,335 LP posts; 27,263 UP, ME & MV posts; and 63,480 High & Higher Secondary posts, comprising 56,129 Graduate Teacher posts and 7,351 Post Graduate Teacher posts.

Minister Pegu also said that 30,032 teaching posts are currently vacant across different categories. The vacancies include 11,662 assistant teachers (LP), 4,315 assistant teachers (UP), 1,737 Hindi teachers (UP), 907 science teachers (UP), 163 Assamese language teachers (UP), 17 Manipuri language teachers (UP); 10,005 graduate teachers; and 1,226 post graduate teachers.

Among secondary schools, the highest number of vacancies for graduate and post graduate teachers were reported from the districts of Barpeta (1,129), Nalbari (685), Cachar (576), Dhubri (563), Kamrup (542) and Nagaon (531).

At the elementary level, districts with the largest number of vacancies include Sivasagar (1,402), Kamrup (1,131), Barpeta (969), Dhubri (1,246), Lakhimpur (1,130) and Nagaon (1,072) across various teaching categories.

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