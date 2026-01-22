Assam Shines at WEF 2026: CM Engages Global Leaders for Investment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is currently in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 Summit, said that Assam has made a mark in the summit by meeting with CEOs and top policy makers and apprising them about the investment possibilities that exist in Assam.

The Chief Minister said in Davos today, “I think we’ve made a mark in the WEF summit. This is the first time Assam is being represented in the WEF summit, and I’m very happy with the outcome of this summit. I’m here not only as the representative of Assam but the whole of the Northeast. In the last two days, I participated in important discussion with the world’s top multi-national industry leaders, policy makers, on various topics like semiconductor, AI ecosystem, green energy, tea and tourism sectors and presenting Assam as an attractive destination for investing in different sectors.

The CM further said that today he met with Ikarus Janzen, COO of the Varaha Group. The group is working specifically to eliminate one billion tonnes of carbon through biochar, regenerative agriculture and afforestation initiatives. “We’re exploring the avenues to bring the Varaha Group onboard to benefit our farming community.

The CM also met the CEO of Philip Morris, Frederic De Wilde, today. About this meeting, the CM said, “Tobacco consumption is a major challenge in Assam, and we’re aiming to make the state nicotine-free. As we move ahead with this objective, the Philip Morris group. The group has proposed tobacco-harm reduction by 95%. We’ll examine these options after thorough regulatory and statutory approvals from the Government of India.”

He also met with Andres Penate of AB InBev. After the meeting, he said, “The company is keen to expand their manufacturing operations in Assam and was appreciative of our regulatory clarity. I’ve invited him to visit Assam in February to further solidify our discussions.”

The CM also met with the chairman of UAE-based Lulu Group, Yusuff Ali. “The Group will soon be sending a team to Assam to explore investment opportunities across agro-processing, hospitality and the commercial retail sector,” the CM said later.

Regarding Indo-UK and Indo-EU FTA signing, the CM said, “With the signing of the two FTAs, Assam tea will find new markets.”

