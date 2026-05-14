Assam Ships First Legal Agarwood Consignment to Gulf, Marking Historic Export Breakthrough

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has marked a significant milestone in its agro-forest economy with the first legally approved export of agarwood chips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), opening a new chapter for an industry with vast global demand and strong revenue potential.

The consignment, comprising 100 kg of agarwood chips to Saudi Arabia and 12 kg to the UAE, was dispatched from the cargo terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday. The shipment was valued at Rs 2.35 crore. The consignment was exported after securing all statutory clearances, including a CITES permit and a restricted export license from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The shipment was flagged off by Founder Chairman of MJI Group and Chairman of All Assam Agarwood Planters & Traders’ Association Dr. Jehirul Islam, who described the event as a historic breakthrough for Assam’s indigenous agarwood sector.

“This achievement is the result of years of research, policy advocacy, farmer engagement, plantation development, processing innovation, and international compliance efforts,” Dr. Islam said.

Assam-grown agarwood is highly valued for its superior quality, rich aroma, and high oil content, giving the state a strong advantage in international markets.

Industry stakeholders believe organized exports can generate substantial opportunities for farmers, nursery owners, distillation units, traders, and small enterprises across Assam and the wider Northeast.

Dr. Islam credited the Government of Assam and the Government of India for facilitating the export and thanked Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for supporting the implementation of the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy, 2020.

The policy was introduced to legalize and regulate cultivation, processing, and export of agarwood while creating a transparent and farmer-friendly ecosystem.

According to Dr. Islam, the policy framework will help curb the illegal movement of agarwood, which for years deprived local growers and entrepreneurs of fair returns.

Dr. Islam said the agarwood industry has the potential to generate up to Rs 50,000 crore in annual revenue for Assam if cultivation, processing, and exports are scaled up in an organized manner.

He said the sector could emerge as one of the state’s leading foreign exchange earners, driven by rising international demand for agarwood chips, oud oil, perfumes, and other value-added aromatic products.

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