Bhupen Hazarika’s 14th Death Anniversary Observed in Bijni with Day-Long Programme

Chirang: The 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary singer and music icon of Assam, was observed in Bijni, with a series of programmes throughout the day.

The event was organised by the Bijni Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Raksha Samiti at the premises of Dr. Hazarika’s permanent statue at Jirani Chariali in Bijni. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Jagadish Chandra Barman, a noted artist from Rakhuldubi. Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy also paid floral tributes at the statue and offered his respects to the late musical legend.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA Roy said that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s songs and creations continue to inspire people across generations and keep Assamese culture alive in every heart.

Local artists from Bijni performed several of Dr. Hazarika’s famous songs during the event, creating an emotional and nostalgic atmosphere. The music filled the air, reminding everyone of the singer’s unmatched contribution to the world of art, culture, and humanity.

Later in the day, local women’s groups held a Naam Prasanga (devotional prayer session) to mark the occasion. The programme concluded with a call to preserve and promote the ideals and works of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika for future generations.