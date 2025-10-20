Assam SIT Heads to Singapore to Deepen Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death

Guwahati: A two-member team from Assam’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is flying to Singapore today to advance the probe into the sudden death of celebrated Assamese singer and actor Zubeen Garg. The move marks a crucial step in the state government’s ongoing effort to uncover what truly happened to one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.

The delegation, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta and accompanied by Investigating Officer Tarun Goel, will coordinate with Singaporean authorities to examine the circumstances surrounding Garg’s passing. Their mission includes gathering on-site evidence, reviewing CCTV footage, and recording statements from individuals who met or communicated with the artist in his final days abroad.

According to officials, the SIT’s investigation has already received support from several Assamese residents living in Singapore. Their testimonies have reportedly helped establish a clearer picture of Garg’s activities and contacts in the days leading up to his death.

The team’s visit will also focus on collecting digital data, including travel and communication records, which could provide vital clues about the singer’s final movements. Authorities have emphasised that the investigation is being conducted with full cooperation from the Singapore Police Force.

Zubeen Garg’s unexpected death sent shockwaves across Assam and the North-East, prompting widespread calls for transparency and a fair inquiry. Fans and colleagues have urged the government to ensure that no detail is overlooked.