Assam Government to Grant Land Ownership to Tea Garden Workers, Announces 3% Job Quota

GUWAHATI: In a historic move aimed at transforming the lives of Assam’s tea garden workers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will soon introduce legislation to transfer ownership of residential land in tea estates to the workers who have lived there for generations. The Chief Minister made the declaration during the 19th Biennial Conference of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA).

Sarma said the Bill would be tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on 25 November, marking what he described as “a long-overdue step towards justice” for thousands of tea workers. “We have decided to take land from tea garden owners and allocate it to the workers who have been the backbone of Assam’s tea industry for more than two centuries,” he announced.

Land rights and social upliftment

For decades, tea garden labourers have resided on estates without legal ownership of their homes or plots. The proposed legislation aims to change that, giving workers legal title to the land they occupy — a measure expected to bring long-term security and dignity to their families.

“The lives of tea garden workers can never be truly secure until they have ownership of their land,” Sarma said, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving living conditions and social equity in the sector.

Job reservation for tea tribes

Alongside the land reforms, the Chief Minister also revealed a 3% reservation in government employment for members of the tea tribe community. This quota will apply to recruitment in key services such as the Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), and other Grade I and II posts.

Sarma added that new administrative posts — including dedicated magistrates and deputy superintendents of police — would be established within tea garden areas to ensure better governance and representation.

A new chapter for Assam’s tea community

Assam’s tea industry employs over a million workers, many of whom trace their ancestry to labourers brought to the state during the colonial era. Despite their contribution to one of India’s most renowned industries, tea garden workers have long faced social and economic marginalisation.

The upcoming Bill is expected to pave the way for long-term empowerment and inclusion of the tea tribes within the state’s mainstream development framework.

Sarma concluded his address by assuring the community that his government would continue to work closely with tea tribes to realise their aspirations. “This is not just a policy decision — it is a promise of equality and respect for those who built Assam’s tea heritage,” he said.