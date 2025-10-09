“The Devil Must Be Punished,” Partha Pratim Goswami’s Explosive Statement At CID Office

Guwahati: The ongoing CID investigation took a dramatic turn when Partha Pratim Goswami made a powerful and emotionally charged statement at the CID office, declaring, “The devil must be punished. Zubeen was put in the middle of the Laxmanline. I want justice.”
His statement, described as both emotional and explosive, comes amid intensifying public debate over the investigation’s direction. Goswami accused unnamed individuals of deliberately distracting attention from the core issues, saying, “A group of people are getting busy with other issues aside from the basics.”
Outside the CID office, supporters and onlookers gathered, echoing calls for truth and transparency. Goswami’s fiery statement has reignited public emotion, turning up the pressure on investigators to bring clarity, justice, and closure to a case that continues to grip Assam’s collective conscience.