Assam: SIT Submits Charge Sheet in APSC Cash-For-Job Scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the final charge sheet in the cash-for-job scam of the Assam Public Service Commission’s (APSC) on Thursday before the Court of the Special Judge.

A total of 23 officials have been named in the 156-page final charge sheet. The charge sheet was filled by the investigating officer (IO), DSP Upen Kalita.

The special judge is likely to frame the charges on September 17.

The previous charge sheet was submitted by Prateek V. Thube, who was the investigating officer of the case, before the special judge had ordered the SIT to depute a new investigating officer for the matter. Accordingly, DSP Upen Kalita was named the new IO, and he submitted the final charge sheet on Thursday.

Previously, the court observed that there was scope for further investigation of the case against the accused persons, but the IO refused to file a charge sheet and instead suggested departmental action. Expressing discontent, the court issued an order based on an SC order passed in MC Mehta’s case to direct the SIT to conduct further investigation against the accused persons not charged.

So, the court directed the head of the SIT to engage a new IO to conduct further investigation into the case and submit a report within three months.

