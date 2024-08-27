Assam: Sivasagar administration reinforces bond order amid escalating protests

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In the wake of continuous protests, the Sivasagar district administration has intensified its efforts to restore order by reinitiating the bond-signing campaign. The campaign is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any disruptions to peace in the district. This action follows concerns that the ongoing protests could escalate into more serious disturbances.

The administration has warned that any protester making inflammatory remarks or engaging in unlawful activities will face arrest and fines under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

As part of this crackdown, the administration has already issued summons to several leaders of local organizations, including Shrinkhal Chaliha, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena; Chitu Baruah, President of Jatiya Sangrami Sena, Assam; Parashjyoti Das, General Secretary of the Scheduled Caste Students Union; and Bhaskar Borgohain, Central General Secretary of ATASU. These leaders have been ordered to appear before the Executive Magistrate, Sivasagar.

This move comes in response to a recent surge in tensions after reports of a section of non-Assamese businessmen allegedly assaulting a minor girl in Sivasagar, which had sparked intense reactions. This followed a period of heightened unrest, during which local organizations demanded the closure of shops owned by non-Assamese people until they publicly apologized for their alleged role in the recent incident.

