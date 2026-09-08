Assam: Sivasagar police station gheraoed over deaths of two youths

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The mysterious deaths of two youths from Baliaghat Pathalial village under Joysagar police station in Assam's Sivasagar district have triggered widespread protests, with family members and locals rejecting the possibility of an accident and demanding a judicial inquiry.

The bodies of Abhoy Hazarika (21 years) and Manashjyoti Das (21 years) were found in an open sewer along National Highway-37 near Desang Betbari Majgaon in Sivasagar two days ago. While the exact cause of death is yet to be established, the victims' families and well-wishers suspect foul play and allege that the incident was a pre-planned murder.

In response to the incident, a protest meeting was held at Baliaghat Pathalial village on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Atul Chandra Das, President of the Sivasagar Zilla Anusuchita Jati Parishad, where participants resolved to intensify their demand for a fair and transparent probe.

Following the meeting, the All Assam SC Students' Union, in association with the Sivasagar District SC Students' Union, Kaibyatra Mahila Sanstha, and residents of Baliaghat Pathalial, Namdang, Rupahimukh, and several neighbouring villages, staged a gherao of the Sivasagar Sadar police station on Monday.

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