Assam : Sivsagar Bids Tearful Farewell As Zubeen Garg’s Final Film Touches Hearts

Guwahati : Friday is the day of tears and celebration in Assam, as ‘Roi Roi Binale’ premiered across the state, including in Sivasagar. Fans entered cinemas not merely to watch a film, but to honor the life of Zubeen Garg, the man whose voice became the heartbeat of Assam.

Every frame, every melody, felt like a personal goodbye. Laughter and tears intertwined as audiences remembered decades of joy, inspiration, and passion he gifted to the world. Cinemas became sacred spaces, echoing with gratitude for a legend who gave his heart so fully to art.

Though he is gone, his spirit remains immortal in every note, every story, every memory he leaves behind. “Roi Roi Binale” is not just a film, it is Zubeen Garg’s enduring embrace, a reminder that true legends never fade, they live on in the hearts of those who loved them.