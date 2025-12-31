Tinsukia District Transport Officer Conducts Road Safety Awareness at Picnic Spots

Doomdooma: As people across Tinsukia district in Assam gathered at various picnic spots to bid farewell to the year 2025, the festive mood was accompanied by a key message on road safety. Families and groups were seen enjoying the festivities with food, music and dance at a popular picnic spot under the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, officially known as Bhupen Hazarika Bridge.
Amid the celebrations and enjoyments, Tinsukia District Transport Officer Kanai Mahanta visited the picnic spot and interacted with the public. During the interactions, he highlighted the importance of traffic rules, responsible driving, and road safety.
At the site, an awareness meeting was held at the site to the caution picnickers against rash driving, drunk driving, and traffic violations during the festive season.
The Transport Department has stepped up vehicle inspections and checking drives across various parts of the district in a bid to ensure public safety and prevent road mishaps from occurring during the year-end celebrations.
Meanwhile, the public has also appreciated the initiative, as it combines festivities with a strong message towards responsibility on roads.
It may be mentioned that, the District Administration across the state, in coordination with the local police, District Transport Offices (DTOs), and enforcement agencies, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure road safety and prevent accidents this festive season.
An SOP issued to the general public as well as enforcement agencies urged citizens to prioritize road safety to ensure a safe and enjoyable picnic season, stressing that strict compliance with safety norms is essential to prevent loss of human life. A zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving will be enforced through regular breath-analyser tests, with strict legal action against violators.
On the other hand, authorities also stated that vehicle fitness checks will be conducted at strategic points, and only legally permitted passenger vehicles such as private cars, buses, and tempo travellers complying with safety norms will be allowed to ferry picnic-goers.
Further, strict enforcement of seat belts and helmet rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has been mandated along with checks to prevent overcrowding in vehicles.
Also, in a bid to minimise risks, picnic-related vehicular movement will be restricted after sunset and before sunrise, with citizens advised to travel only after sunrise and return before sunset. Movement may also be restricted during adverse weather conditions, including heavy fog or rain.