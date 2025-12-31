Tinsukia District Transport Officer Conducts Road Safety Awareness at Picnic Spots

Doomdooma: As people across Tinsukia district in Assam gathered at various picnic spots to bid farewell to the year 2025, the festive mood was accompanied by a key message on road safety. Families and groups were seen enjoying the festivities with food, music and dance at a popular picnic spot under the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, officially known as Bhupen Hazarika Bridge.

Amid the celebrations and enjoyments, Tinsukia District Transport Officer Kanai Mahanta visited the picnic spot and interacted with the public. During the interactions, he highlighted the importance of traffic rules, responsible driving, and road safety.

At the site, an awareness meeting was held at the site to the caution picnickers against rash driving, drunk driving, and traffic violations during the festive season.

The Transport Department has stepped up vehicle inspections and checking drives across various parts of the district in a bid to ensure public safety and prevent road mishaps from occurring during the year-end celebrations.

Meanwhile, the public has also appreciated the initiative, as it combines festivities with a strong message towards responsibility on roads.