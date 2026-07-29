Assam Speaker, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron, and all MLAs of the BJP, AGP, BPF, Congress, AIUDF, and the TMC made an announcement in the Assembly today that they would donate one-month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood-affected people.

The Speaker made the announcement that he and his deputy would donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while all employees of the Assam Assembly Legislative Secretariat would donate a day's salary for the purpose. The MLAs then made their respective announcements. AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman stated that in addition to 'the MLAs' salaries, the party would donate an additional amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The speaker said, "After the 1950 earthquake, Assam stood again. The state stood again after the deluge at Bolbola and the Kurichhu deluge. We remain hopeful that we will rise again after the devastating floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Jorhat. The government has been working tirelessly in the field every day."

Meanwhile, the current floods in the state made the Assam Assembly shorten the budget session by two days. The session will conclude on July 29, instead of July 31, 2026. The speaker made this announcement after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House.

Also Read: PM Modi Assures Assam MPs of Full Central Support Amid Flood Crisis