PM Modi Assures Assam MPs of Full Central Support Amid Flood Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met MPs from Assam, including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and discussed the flood situation in the state. He assured them of the central government's full support.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said the discussion focused on the flood situation in Assam and reiterated that the central government is working in close coordination with the state government to assist those affected by the disaster.

"Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The centre is working closely with the Assam government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi posted.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in many flood-hit regions, with thousands of displaced people staying in relief camps established by the state administration.

Multiple central agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been assisting the state authorities in rescue operations, evacuation of stranded residents and distribution of relief materials.

The MPs are understood to have briefed the Prime Minister on the ground situation and ongoing relief measures while seeking continued central assistance for rescue, rehabilitation and restoration works in the flood-affected districts.

The centre has reiterated that it will continue to extend all necessary support to the Assam government to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation for those impacted by the floods. (IANS)

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