Assam: Cyclone Remal leaves Barak Valley life out of gear

Silchar: Cyclone Remal had been playing a havoc in the Barak Valley. Incessant shower since Monday coupled with powerful winds across the three districts of South Assam caused widespread damage and chaos. In Silchar, almost all the bylanes were flooded with drain water. The flood prone Sonai Road leading to Mizoram was inundated as usual forcing immediate closure of schools and college in that area. In Smashan Road, a massive tree toppled onto a parked auto rickshaw damaging the vehicle badly. Fortunately there was no casualty in the incident. On the other hand, electricity supply had been badly affected with constant power cut in various parts of the valley.

Schools in all the three districts would remain closed tomorrow, the concerned authorities had already declared it on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the District Disaster Management Authority had already formed a quick response team to combat any sort of adverse situation. District Magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha had issued an order suspending swimming in river, plying of boats and ferry.

The Badarpur Jowai road was blocked following massive landslides near Sonapur tunnel. However the road was clear after seven hours.

