Assam: State Cabinet Panel to Examine Holiday List

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first instance of its kind, a cabinet sub-committee formed for the purpose will examine the Assam government’s holiday list. Earlier, the holiday list was prepared at the departmental level and finalised by the state cabinet. However, this time a cabinet sub-committee will examine the Holiday List, 2025.

Official sources stated that currently, in the holiday list for 2024, there are 35 state holidays. In the recent past, various quarters have demanded inclusion of holidays on a few occasions.

Recently, a notification was issued by the General Administration Department regarding the formation of a cabinet sub-committee.

According to the notification, the state government has constituted a Cabinet Sub- Committee to examine the Holiday List 2025 prepared by the General Administration Department (GAD), taking into account the demands received from various associations and organizations, with Environment & Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary as chairman. The members include Education Minister Ranoj Pegu; Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta; and Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah.

The notification further said that the matter for inclusion of Matri Pitri Vandana in the Holiday List for 2025 shall also be taken into consideration by the aforesaid Cabinet Sub-Committee, which will then place the matter before the Cabinet, stating the proposed date of Matri-Pitri Vandana for the year 2025, along with their recommendations and observations. The final decision will be taken by the state cabinet.

Generally, when the draft holiday list is prepared, the GAD consults different astrologers and others for the holiday dates.

However, this year, two of the holidays had to be revised as there was a mistake in declaring the dates. The cabinet sub-committee will ensure that there are no such mistakes in the holiday list for 2025.

