Assam: State Election Department Activated Voter Helpline Number 1950

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the State Election Department activated a dedicated voter helpline number – 1950 – for the people of the state to dial to raise any election-related issues.

The Assam Assembly election is barely five months away now. The revision of the electoral roll is going to start in the state shortly. Citizens can raise any issues that they may face during the roll revision and later, if any. According to sources in the state Election Department, the voter helpline number – 1950 – will respond during the office hours only.

Earlier, the ECI had issued instructions to each state/UT and district to set up a state contact centre (SCC) and district contact centre (DCC), respectively, to ensure timely and localized responses. These centres will operate during office hours on all working days. The Election Commission of India (ECI) activated the national voter helpline in all 36 state and district-level helplines with an aim to address all queries/grievances of citizens.

The National Contact Centre (NCC) will serve as the central helpline for all states and union territories. It operates daily from 8 am to 8 pm through toll-free number 1800-11-1950. Trained executives handle the calls and assist citizens and other stakeholders with electoral services and queries.

All complaints and queries get recorded and tracked through the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0).

The ECI also launched the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO (booth-level officer)’ facility, using which citizens can directly contact their respective BLO through the feature available on the ECINET platform.

Citizens can also connect with election officials using the ECINet app. ECI has directed all CEOs, DEOs, and EROs to regularly monitor the progress and ensure speedy disposal of the requests of the users within 48 hours.

These facilities are in addition to the existing mechanisms for addressing election-related grievances. Citizens can also send email to complaints@eci.gov.in.

